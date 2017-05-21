12) Logos Releases “Basic:” A completely *free* Version of Logos Bible

Can you believe it? At last, Logos has released a version of their famous Logos Bible software completely for *free*! Now granted… they’re giving “access” only (rather than ownership) so it’s kind of like you have a *lease* on life, but the great thing is, at least you have a free *lease*! I’m sure the angle is — they get you started, allowing you to try it out for free. You get in there, probably like it (most people say it is indeed the Cadillac), and then you want to upgrade. But — hey — for now you get free! Thanks to Phil (of Logos, of course!) for making sure we knew about this great deal. To see what’s included — King James, the Faithlife Study Bible, a free Bible dictionary, a free commentary, and a complete copy of the Faithlife Study Bible notes, along with several other books — all for free!… just navigate to…

https://www.logos.com/basic

Thanks Logos!