Are you looking for Spanish Christian resources regarding online Bible Institutes, correspondence courses, evangelism, tracts, pastor training and other Spanish Christian resources? Well guess what. Your ship has officially come in. Check out…
You’ll more books, media, conferences, and websites than you could ever imagine! Pero como es posible!?
3 Responses to 1) Spanish Language Resources
TE Streeter 2017/05/31
Please add http://www.twr360.org for Spanish resources from Trans World Radio
TE Streeter 2017/05/31
For Spanish resources from Trans World Radio
Diane Constantine 2017/05/31
For articles on marriage and parenting in Spanish, please link to: Intermin.org
A book on choosing a life partner, Choosing for Life, is available in the Spanish section.
Thank you for the opportunity to share these resources.