3) Our Friend, Curtis, Helped us “Get” the 4KMapping Project

This past week, conversation continued on our post about 4K Mapping. Of particular interest was Curtis’ post, which read, “I think the big idea is that we are aiming not just to get work started among every group somewhere in each country, but rather to reach all people groups everywhere. The missions community has reasonably good information now about where the various people groups are located but we don’t have practical plans in place to address them everywhere. If we network Kingdom laborers in every place, it will be far easier to share resources, insights, trainers, etc. across the world for any given UPG. Rather than just make sure a UPG is addressed somewhere in a given country, we can make sure they are addressed everywhere in that country where they are located. Since we will be using Omega Districts, that will mean every block of 50,000 population in World A rather than the 500,000 in the Omega Zones. That will be an adjustment that won’t show up on the stock maps.” You know, once he said it like that, for some reason it made more sense. I’m still mulling it over, but honestly, I might could become a fan. See the entire thread at…

