This past week, conversation continued on our post about 4K Mapping. Of particular interest was Curtis’ post, which read, “I think the big idea is that we are aiming not just to get work started among every group somewhere in each country, but rather to reach all people groups everywhere. The missions community has reasonably good information now about where the various people groups are located but we don’t have practical plans in place to address them everywhere. If we network Kingdom laborers in every place, it will be far easier to share resources, insights, trainers, etc. across the world for any given UPG. Rather than just make sure a UPG is addressed somewhere in a given country, we can make sure they are addressed everywhere in that country where they are located. Since we will be using Omega Districts, that will mean every block of 50,000 population in World A rather than the 500,000 in the Omega Zones. That will be an adjustment that won’t show up on the stock maps.” You know, once he said it like that, for some reason it made more sense. I’m still mulling it over, but honestly, I might could become a fan. See the entire thread at…
Empower Brigada:
Get Brigada via email
The Latest Brigada…
- 2017/05/28 — Brigada Today
- 1) Spanish Language Resources
- 2) First Peter: An Honor-Shame Paraphrase
- 3) Our Friend, Curtis, Helped us “Get” the 4KMapping Project
- 4) Where Can we Learn How to Utilize Media to Launch a DMM?
- 5) What’s Your Take on “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Free Kindle book)
- 6) You’ve heard about the 10/40 Window, but what about the 4/14?
- 7) Church Multiplication: What do YOU Measure?
- 8) The Bible on Your Device Like You’ve Never Witnessed it Before
- 9) Where Can a New Global Outreach Pastor Learn about Refugees?
- 10) Any Great Resources for Children’s Reentry to their Homeland?
- 11) The Story of Helen Berhane: Worship in the Wilderness
- 12) How Will Your Church Honor World Refugee Sunday?
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) The Last Bit: Where Do We Turn for a Complete Intro to DMM?
- 15-Subscription Information
Tag Cloud
BackPage bible lessons book Books China church planting Closing stuff conference Cool Tools Donate evangelism free Insurance Internet evangelism Islam Kids language learning Media Member Care Mobilization online courses Opportunities orality Phone Prayer raising support resources Retreat Security Short-term missions Software Sponsor storytelling Table of Contents Teach overseas technology tentmaking TESL TESOL thanks training Travel Unreached Peoples video web services
Search Archives by Week
… by Month
Brigada feed
- 2017/05/28 — Brigada Today
- 1) Spanish Language Resources
- 2) First Peter: An Honor-Shame Paraphrase
- 3) Our Friend, Curtis, Helped us “Get” the 4KMapping Project
- 4) Where Can we Learn How to Utilize Media to Launch a DMM?
- 5) What’s Your Take on “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Free Kindle book)
- 6) You’ve heard about the 10/40 Window, but what about the 4/14?
- 7) Church Multiplication: What do YOU Measure?
- 8) The Bible on Your Device Like You’ve Never Witnessed it Before
- 9) Where Can a New Global Outreach Pastor Learn about Refugees?
- 10) Any Great Resources for Children’s Reentry to their Homeland?
- 11) The Story of Helen Berhane: Worship in the Wilderness
- 12) How Will Your Church Honor World Refugee Sunday?
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) The Last Bit: Where Do We Turn for a Complete Intro to DMM?
Recent Comments…