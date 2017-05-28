There’s a great new source that just opened on the web for *free* this past week? Check out Kingdom training at..
The site uses an interview format combined with interesting videos and fill-in-the-blank questions to help you carefully analyze strategy and promotion. It ingeniously collects all your responses, feeding them back to you in a strategy document at the end of your interview. Love it. Hats off to the people at ____ (name withheld because of security) who make this knowledge base possible! And also, thanks for your humility and servant heart not to charge anything for it. Amazing.
2 Responses to 4) Where Can we Learn How to Utilize Media to Launch a DMM?
stan Rowland 2017/06/05
When I first logged in there was a cartoon video series with cartoons that talked about becoming a master trainer which I can’t find any more. The only series is Curtis sargent series which I like but I was most interested in the cartoon how to to do a program. Not sue who did it
The cartoon on the site now is not the one.