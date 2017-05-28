5) What’s Your Take on “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Free Kindle book)

At this link…
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B003JFJHTS/ref=chrt_bk_sd_fc_1_ci_lp
You can get the book, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” for free. Have you read it? Can you share your take? The website says, “Set in the near future, it describes life in what was once the United States and is now called the Republic of Gilead, a monotheocracy that has reacted to social unrest and a sharply declining birthrate by reverting to, and going beyond, the repressive intolerance of the original Puritans. The regime takes the Book of Genesis absolutely at its word, with bizarre consequences for the women and men in its population.” What’s your summary of the book? Is it worth the price? : )
Peter Bowers 2017/05/31
It’s not free anymore unless I’m missing something…
Rod Black 2017/05/31
The author by reputation, interviews and printed output has shown herself to be a member of a liberal elite in Canada who are comfortable with a version of religion that demands nothing of humans and allows us to set our own ethical standards. This group is a minority in the population but is in the majority in our media and government. They immediately and vocally oppose anything put forward by conservative Christianity which would challenge their philosophy. Conservative Christians are viewed as bigoted and dangerous, hence the theme of her novel. It does have benefit for anyone wanting to know what this group is thinking, especially if we are hoping to reason with them.