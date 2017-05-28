The 4/14 Window is a global missions movement whose aim is to REACH, RESCUE, ROOT and RELEASE young people all over the world to grab hold of their inheritance in Christ and transform their world through His power. Learn more at…
http://www.4to14window.com/#414-eng
What’s your take on the 4/14 Window movement?
Rick 2017/05/31
I’ve been visiting this website for several years now. (We produce a video series for children in the majority world.) They don’t spend much time on their site, as many of the buttons take you to the same place, and I’ve signed up several times to receive their email updates, but have yet to receive a single one… But their .pdf booklet on “raising up a new generation..” is full of great information, and a must-read!