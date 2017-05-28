7) Church Multiplication: What do YOU Measure?

In Ed Stetzer’s opener in this series in Christianity Today, he emphasized measuring outcomes, not activities. How do we know when we’ve finished with the job? He also emphasized the need for *quality* as much as quantity. “Although church growth writers repeatedly stress the importance of growing quality churches, they focus their measurements almost exclusively on the size and growth rate of the church.” He tries to figure out how to measure both factors.

http://www.christianitytoday.com/edstetzer/2017/may/church-planting-metrics-measure-whats-important-part-one.html

Then in the follow-up, “Part Two,” Kenn Oke emphasizes sub-targets that matter, qualifying the indicators, and the criteria he thinks we should be measuring.

http://www.christianitytoday.com/edstetzer/2017/may/church-planting-metrics-measure-whats-important-part-two.html

The instrument and graphing model that Avant Ministries uses is indeed very interesting. Does your church or org have anything similar? (Please click “comment” following the web version of this item. Thanks!)