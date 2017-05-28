This past week, I tried out several trial versions of Bibles on my devices, including the ever-popular YouVersion. But honestly, there was a version so compelling that it’s worth evaluating:
It’s so simple and easy *and* it’s so easy to *listen* to it, whether it’s while you drive, shop, work out, or *whatever*. Plus you can download chapters *before* your voyage, allowing you to listen while you fly, even if there’s no wi-fi. And it’s all FREE! Wow — thanks Faith Comes by Hearing!
2 Responses to 8) The Bible on Your Device Like You’ve Never Witnessed it Before
Allan Lee 2017/05/31
I agree that the bible.is app is great. However, you should also know about the language-specific apps made with Scripture App Builder that now exist for hundreds of minority languages of the world – around 100 in languages of Mexico alone! For speakers of these languages these apps have some advantages over bible.is. The audio and text are synced so that, karaoke-style the text is highlighted phrase by phrase or verse by verse as the audio plays. Also, they function as digital concordances, having a search function with a virtual keyboard for special characters needed that wouldnꞌt be found on your device. And, it is possible to use these apps totally offline, sharing the apk file and mp3s via Bluetooth, WiFi apps, BibleBoxes, microSD cards, etc. Currently these are only available for Android, but soon they will be released for iOS, too.
Rick Vincent 2017/05/31
My wife and I have been using Bibleis for years. We use it as we do our daily devotions. We choose our book and then follow along as it is read out loud! Great app!