8) The Bible on Your Device Like You’ve Never Witnessed it Before

This past week, I tried out several trial versions of Bibles on my devices, including the ever-popular YouVersion. But honestly, there was a version so compelling that it’s worth evaluating:

http://www.bible.is/

It’s so simple and easy *and* it’s so easy to *listen* to it, whether it’s while you drive, shop, work out, or *whatever*. Plus you can download chapters *before* your voyage, allowing you to listen while you fly, even if there’s no wi-fi. And it’s all FREE! Wow — thanks Faith Comes by Hearing!