Let’s refresh this topic, now that a year has gone by. Where can a new Global Outreach Pastor learn the most about outreach to refugees around the world? In particular, where are some of the best case studies, books, and websites to help bring him up to speed? (A new Global Outreach Associate Pastor called this past week and we’d love to refer him to some quality books, websites, and other resources.) Any leads? If so, please click “Comment” following the web version of this item.
7 Responses to 9) Where Can a New Global Outreach Pastor Learn about Refugees?
David 2017/05/31
World Relief is among the best at this matter of Refugees. Each week More than Meets the Eye at morethanmeets.co will be publishing resources for working among Refugees.
Steve C 2017/05/31
Lots of good resources… including a booklet and bibliography helpful for refugee work.
Steve C 2017/05/31
Go to http://www.christar.org and search for “refugees”… there is a good amount of practical help…
shane 2017/05/31
I’m happy to chat with people about the dmm effort we’re working on with refugees in Sicily. It’s not a global overview, but it would be a relational look at an unfolding project.
Christine Harms 2017/05/31
I second the recommendation for World Relief, and I would also add Charlotte Awake. I have heard of Arrive Ministries, but I don’t know much about them. What a great question! Hope you share what you learn with us. :)
Neal Pirolo 2017/05/31
http://www.tucsonrefugeeministry.com for some real practical help in helping refugees.
Bruce Huseby 2017/06/01
Refugee Highway-https://www.rhpna.com/
World Relief and Bethany Christian Services are doing good work. From a local church I would recommend you talk to Lee Content lcontentcalvarygrorg. She leads the refugee ministry for our body.