9) Where Can a New Global Outreach Pastor Learn about Refugees?

Let’s refresh this topic, now that a year has gone by. Where can a new Global Outreach Pastor learn the most about outreach to refugees around the world? In particular, where are some of the best case studies, books, and websites to help bring him up to speed? (A new Global Outreach Associate Pastor called this past week and we’d love to refer him to some quality books, websites, and other resources.) Any leads? If so, please click “Comment” following the web version of this item.

  1. David 2017/05/31 Reply

    World Relief is among the best at this matter of Refugees. Each week More than Meets the Eye at morethanmeets.co will be publishing resources for working among Refugees.

  2. Steve C 2017/05/31 Reply

    Lots of good resources… including a booklet and bibliography helpful for refugee work.

  3. Steve C 2017/05/31 Reply

    Go to http://www.christar.org and search for “refugees”… there is a good amount of practical help…

  4. shane 2017/05/31 Reply

    I’m happy to chat with people about the dmm effort we’re working on with refugees in Sicily. It’s not a global overview, but it would be a relational look at an unfolding project.

  5. Christine Harms 2017/05/31 Reply

    I second the recommendation for World Relief, and I would also add Charlotte Awake. I have heard of Arrive Ministries, but I don’t know much about them. What a great question! Hope you share what you learn with us. :)

  6. Neal Pirolo 2017/05/31 Reply

    http://www.tucsonrefugeeministry.com for some real practical help in helping refugees.

  7. Eldon Porter 2017/06/01 Reply

    It is always good to connect with networks of ministries to learn what others are up to and to find potential partners. Check out the RHP global http://www.refugeehighway.net/ and their North American expression at https://www.rhpna.com/ The RHP North America works very closely with World Concern. They are the ones behind https://wewelcomerefugees.com/ that has some good resources. I am currently helping the RHP Europe with a collaborative website (still in the making) http://www.Collaborate4Refugees.com where both those working with refugees and those with skills and resources that are needed for effective ministry can contribute. Look under “Issues” and select “media/print resources” as an example of what those working in this area have available in the languages of the refugees. The Destination tab – check out the UK, Germany, Austria for examples of countries that have contributed a significant amount of information. And the tab on Resources – should take you to some fairly substantial resource sites – mostly in the European context. The site seeks to connect practitioners so leadership can happen.

  8. Bruce Huseby 2017/06/01 Reply

    Refugee Highway-https://www.rhpna.com/
    World Relief and Bethany Christian Services are doing good work. From a local church I would recommend you talk to Lee Content lcontentatcalvarygrdotorg. She leads the refugee ministry for our body.

