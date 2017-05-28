9) Where Can a New Global Outreach Pastor Learn about Refugees?

Let’s refresh this topic, now that a year has gone by. Where can a new Global Outreach Pastor learn the most about outreach to refugees around the world? In particular, where are some of the best case studies, books, and websites to help bring him up to speed? (A new Global Outreach Associate Pastor called this past week and we’d love to refer him to some quality books, websites, and other resources.) Any leads? If so, please click “Comment” following the web version of this item.