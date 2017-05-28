10) Any Great Resources for Children’s Reentry to their Homeland?

We’ve all come across some great resources for “coming home” and debriefing — like TRAIN International in Joplin, MO (their “ABIDE” workshop) and the book, Reentering Well,” by Melissa Chaplin, which utilizes the movie, Cast Away featuring Tom Hanks. But what are the latest and greatest resources for *kids* in particular, who might potentially have difficulty “coming home?” Where can *they* get help? If you have a resource or idea, please click “Comment” following the web version of this item.