10) Any Great Resources for Children’s Reentry to their Homeland?

We’ve all come across some great resources for “coming home” and debriefing — like TRAIN International in Joplin, MO (their “ABIDE” workshop) and the book, Reentering Well,” by Melissa Chaplin, which utilizes the movie, Cast Away featuring Tom Hanks. But what are the latest and greatest resources for *kids* in particular, who might potentially have difficulty “coming home?” Where can *they* get help? If you have a resource or idea, please click “Comment” following the web version of this item.

2 Responses to 10) Any Great Resources for Children’s Reentry to their Homeland?

  1. Jim Beacham 2017/05/31 Reply

    For anyone coming to the Southeastern United States, GRC would welcome the opportunity to serve you. We conduct debriefing for individuals and families, in a private setting, facilitated by a licensed mental health counselor. All services are free with a suggested donation.

  2. David Lewis 2017/06/01 Reply

    Other quality debriefing programs, like MTI’s DAR or Paracletos’ Recalibrate, offer children of all ages assistance in repatriating.

