We’ve all come across some great resources for “coming home” and debriefing — like TRAIN International in Joplin, MO (their “ABIDE” workshop) and the book, Reentering Well,” by Melissa Chaplin, which utilizes the movie, Cast Away featuring Tom Hanks. But what are the latest and greatest resources for *kids* in particular, who might potentially have difficulty “coming home?” Where can *they* get help? If you have a resource or idea, please click “Comment” following the web version of this item.
Empower Brigada:
Get Brigada via email
The Latest Brigada…
- 2017/05/28 — Brigada Today
- 1) Spanish Language Resources
- 2) First Peter: An Honor-Shame Paraphrase
- 3) Our Friend, Curtis, Helped us “Get” the 4KMapping Project
- 4) Where Can we Learn How to Utilize Media to Launch a DMM?
- 5) What’s Your Take on “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Free Kindle book)
- 6) You’ve heard about the 10/40 Window, but what about the 4/14?
- 7) Church Multiplication: What do YOU Measure?
- 8) The Bible on Your Device Like You’ve Never Witnessed it Before
- 9) Where Can a New Global Outreach Pastor Learn about Refugees?
- 10) Any Great Resources for Children’s Reentry to their Homeland?
- 11) The Story of Helen Berhane: Worship in the Wilderness
- 12) How Will Your Church Honor World Refugee Sunday?
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) The Last Bit: Where Do We Turn for a Complete Intro to DMM?
- 15-Subscription Information
Tag Cloud
BackPage bible lessons book Books China church planting Closing stuff conference Cool Tools Donate evangelism free Insurance Internet evangelism Islam Kids language learning Media Member Care Mobilization online courses Opportunities orality Phone Prayer raising support resources Retreat Security Short-term missions Software Sponsor storytelling Table of Contents Teach overseas technology tentmaking TESL TESOL thanks training Travel Unreached Peoples video web services
Search Archives by Week
… by Month
Recent Comments…
- David Lewis on 10) Any Great Resources for Children’s Reentry to their Homeland?
- Bruce Huseby on 9) Where Can a New Global Outreach Pastor Learn about Refugees?
- Eldon Porter on 9) Where Can a New Global Outreach Pastor Learn about Refugees?
- Allan Lee on 14) The Last Bit: Can’t Get Excited about the 4K Mapping Project
- Diane Constantine on 1) Spanish Language Resources
- Neal Pirolo on 9) Where Can a New Global Outreach Pastor Learn about Refugees?
- Jim Beacham on 10) Any Great Resources for Children’s Reentry to their Homeland?
- Rod Black on 5) What’s Your Take on “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Free Kindle book)
- Christine Harms on 9) Where Can a New Global Outreach Pastor Learn about Refugees?
- Peter Bowers on 5) What’s Your Take on “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Free Kindle book)
- Rick on 6) You’ve heard about the 10/40 Window, but what about the 4/14?
- shane on 9) Where Can a New Global Outreach Pastor Learn about Refugees?
- Steve C on 9) Where Can a New Global Outreach Pastor Learn about Refugees?
- Steve C on 9) Where Can a New Global Outreach Pastor Learn about Refugees?
- David on 9) Where Can a New Global Outreach Pastor Learn about Refugees?
Brigada feed
- 2017/05/28 — Brigada Today
- 1) Spanish Language Resources
- 2) First Peter: An Honor-Shame Paraphrase
- 3) Our Friend, Curtis, Helped us “Get” the 4KMapping Project
- 4) Where Can we Learn How to Utilize Media to Launch a DMM?
- 5) What’s Your Take on “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Free Kindle book)
- 6) You’ve heard about the 10/40 Window, but what about the 4/14?
- 7) Church Multiplication: What do YOU Measure?
- 8) The Bible on Your Device Like You’ve Never Witnessed it Before
- 9) Where Can a New Global Outreach Pastor Learn about Refugees?
- 10) Any Great Resources for Children’s Reentry to their Homeland?
- 11) The Story of Helen Berhane: Worship in the Wilderness
- 12) How Will Your Church Honor World Refugee Sunday?
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) The Last Bit: Where Do We Turn for a Complete Intro to DMM?
2 Responses to 10) Any Great Resources for Children’s Reentry to their Homeland?
Jim Beacham 2017/05/31
For anyone coming to the Southeastern United States, GRC would welcome the opportunity to serve you. We conduct debriefing for individuals and families, in a private setting, facilitated by a licensed mental health counselor. All services are free with a suggested donation.
David Lewis 2017/06/01
Other quality debriefing programs, like MTI’s DAR or Paracletos’ Recalibrate, offer children of all ages assistance in repatriating.