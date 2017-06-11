2017/06/11 — Brigada Today

Compiled/Edited by Doug Lucas and Tina McCormick, Team Expansion

Brigada online has more graphics and links at http://www.brigada.org

In this issue…

1) God’s Story (on VCD) in 55 Languages in India For a Low Price

2) Trans World Radio Offers Resources Via The Internet

3) Get this Free Book Download: “Missionary Singles Issues”

4) Get Professional TEFL Certificate Online

5) Devotional Journals for Mission Trips: In 3 Easy Steps

6) Japan 2017 Church Planting Institute Conference

7) GMI Releases Operation World app on both iPhone and Android

8) Struggling to Kick Off Your Outreach to Refugees? Here’s free Help

9) Could Disciple Making Movements (DMM’s) Have TRIPLED???

10) Want to Help the Unreached Deaf in Your Area? Start Here:

11) Publisher Requests Book Proposals from Major World Cities

12) AMD Bible Reading WordPress Plugin

13) We’re Grateful for…

14) The Last Bit: Please Help us Design a New “Wall of the Unreached”

15) Closing Stuff