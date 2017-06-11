5) Devotional Journals for Mission Trips: In 3 Easy Steps

I bet we’ve all come across one of these before… devotional journals for mission trips. Even though you’ve probably been on 10 mission trips before (or 20?), I bet you’ll be taking someone (or many?) on your next journey who will be experiencing cross-cultural service for the first time. Wouldn’t you love for your group to tie into something that could help them process their experiences through biblical lenses before, during, and after the trip itself — for a *LIFE* change? Nobody wants these trips to be a flash in the pan. Not you, not the trip participant, and certainly not the nationals/locals you’ll visit. So — what are you waiting for? Here’s a brand new set of journals: “Called,” “Challenged,” and “Changed,” — The idea is that each short-term mission trip team member gets a set: CALLED is used before the trip; CHALLENGED is used during the trip; and CHANGED helps the person not lose steam upon returning home. The books include real mission stories from various countries, as well as more-than-just-surfacey looks into Scripture. We’ve ordered a set of these to review. We encourage you to do the same. If you like them, place a bulk order in time to use with your group in advance of your next trip. Let’s turn short-term missions into long-term discipleship, both around the world… and deep within as well!

CALLED

CHALLENGED

CHANGED

