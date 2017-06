Join people from 200 networks in Japan’s largest church planting conference. The CPI conference will be held October 25-27 at the Heritage Resort near Tokyo. This Japanese & English conference is designed for anyone devoted to fostering healthy churches among the Japanese, the second largest unreached people group. Pray for this event, come yourself, or send others. For more information…

http://conf.jcpi.net/

or write

JapanCPI gmail com