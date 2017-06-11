7) GMI Releases Operation World app on both iPhone and Android

Boy, even as GMI is drawing down its ministries of global mapping and research, they’re still at it. Bless their souls. Last week, in partnership with the Operation World Team and Missional Digerati, they released Operation World data in a really cool app format for both iPhone and Android. Download them and check them out for yourself via the App Store or Google Play for free. There are some great features:

*** Browse by country or by day of the year

*** Save favorite countries for quick reference

*** Quickly scan the Prayer of the Day, country stats and extended prayer/praise points

*** Check in as someone who is praying and join many from around the world

*** Share the Country of the Day via social media, email or text

Learn more at…

http://www.gmi.org/connections/gmi-press-room/ow-releases-mobile-prayer-resource/