8) Struggling to Kick Off Your Outreach to Refugees? Here’s free Help

Can you believe it? These guys from the “Rise Project” (I happen to know them personally — and they’re all busy people with other ministries and lots of responsibilities)… they go to all the trouble to put together a *top* notch video training course on helping international students and forcibly-displaced people (including refugees), then — of all things – they let you stream it off the web for free, without even so much as registering for a mailing list that will put you on someone’s fundraising list? I don’t get it. The only possible payback that I can see is that they actually want to help us all gear up for fruitful and effective global outreach. Love it.

http://theriseproject.com/index.php/small-group-studies

There are 4 easy lessons. No fanfare. No sign-ups. Just invite a group to come to your house for 4 nights — watch these videos, discuss them, then act. What — could be simpler????

Here’s a promo video: https://vimeo.com/187705285

be∙coming∙us, promotional video with partial subtitles from the ICOM on Vimeo.