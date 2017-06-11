9) Could Disciple Making Movements (DMM’s) Have TRIPLED???

Whoa. Is that possible? We’re not supposed to reveal the source — so our lips are sealed. But here are figures suggesting that in the past 15 years, the number of disciple making movements (DMM’s) which have expanded to at least 4+ generations have tripled in number.. would that not be the most amazing thing EVER??? Just 5 years ago, we were counting 100 to 150 movements. Could those have tripled??? Please join me in praying that this is fact – and let’s all do our part to keep the momentum multiplying. (Please don’t write to ask the source. We’re under agreement not to release it. But — please *do* pray for earnest, hard-working servants to keep doing more. If you’d like to do your part, start at

http://www.ZumeProject.com