10) Want to Help the Unreached Deaf in Your Area? Start Here:

Have you ever wondered how you can help reach Deaf in your neighborhood? Maybe you didn’t quite know how to get started? Check out this pool of resources that will at least give you starting points. The Deaf Ministries Connection List can be found at…

http://www.deafministriesconnection.wordpress.com

Yes, most of the resources are focused on the West — but give them time. It’s still a great starting point for the deaf. Know of others? Just click “Comment” following the web version of this item. Thanks!