11) Publisher Requests Book Proposals from Major World Cities

Here’s a publisher — Urban Loft Publishers — who is inviting book proposals from Christian workers in major world cities. “An Introduction to Christianity in [your city name]” is a series of volumes to encourage pastors and lay leaders involved in the challenge of urban ministry today. Each book of 120 pages highlights God’s work in a particular city in the world, including both a bibliography and a tour/prayer walk of the city. Urban Loft is looking for authors who have a love of their city, who would like to delve deeper into God’s work in that city in the past and encourage those who seek to share God’s love in the city in the present and future. They are particularly interested in authors for Tokyo, Seoul, and Moscow, as well as New York, Chicago and Washington DC but welcome proposals for books on other cities as well. If you are interested in writing for the series contact Randy Lovejoy, series editor, at

randy randylovejoy com

(Thanks Andrew!)