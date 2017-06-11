Here’s a great little Bible reading plugin for WordPress. This plugin gives you the power to easily include a daily Bible reading passage, a morning and evening devotional, random verses, most read verses, Christian life essential verses, and much more directly into your WordPress posts and pages. It’s easy to install and easy to use. Just look in WordPress for the AMD Bible Reading plugin. Give it a try! (Thanks Anthony!)
Empower Brigada:
Get Brigada via email
The Latest Brigada…
- 2017/06/11 — Brigada Today
- 1) God’s Story (on VCD) in 55 Languages in India For a Low Price
- 2) Trans World Radio Offers Resources Via The Internet
- 3) Get this Free Book Download: “Missionary Singles Issues”
- 4) Get Professional TEFL Certificate Online
- 5) Devotional Journals for Mission Trips: In 3 Easy Steps
- 6) Japan 2017 Church Planting Institute Conference
- 7) GMI Releases Operation World app on both iPhone and Android
- 8) Struggling to Kick Off Your Outreach to Refugees? Here’s free Help
- 9) Could Disciple Making Movements (DMM’s) Have TRIPLED???
- 10) Want to Help the Unreached Deaf in Your Area? Start Here:
- 11) Publisher Requests Book Proposals from Major World Cities
- 12) AMD Bible Reading WordPress Plugin
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) The Last Bit: Please Help us Design a New “Wall of the Unreached”
- 15-Subscription Information
Tag Cloud
BackPage bible lessons book Books China church planting Closing stuff conference Cool Tools Donate evangelism free Insurance Internet evangelism Islam Kids language learning Media Member Care Mobilization online courses Opportunities orality Phone Prayer raising support resources Retreat Security Short-term missions Software Sponsor storytelling Table of Contents Teach overseas technology tentmaking TESL TESOL thanks training Travel Unreached Peoples video web services
Search Archives by Week
… by Month
Brigada feed
- 2017/06/11 — Brigada Today
- 1) God’s Story (on VCD) in 55 Languages in India For a Low Price
- 2) Trans World Radio Offers Resources Via The Internet
- 3) Get this Free Book Download: “Missionary Singles Issues”
- 4) Get Professional TEFL Certificate Online
- 5) Devotional Journals for Mission Trips: In 3 Easy Steps
- 6) Japan 2017 Church Planting Institute Conference
- 7) GMI Releases Operation World app on both iPhone and Android
- 8) Struggling to Kick Off Your Outreach to Refugees? Here’s free Help
- 9) Could Disciple Making Movements (DMM’s) Have TRIPLED???
- 10) Want to Help the Unreached Deaf in Your Area? Start Here:
- 11) Publisher Requests Book Proposals from Major World Cities
- 12) AMD Bible Reading WordPress Plugin
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) The Last Bit: Please Help us Design a New “Wall of the Unreached”
Recent Comments…