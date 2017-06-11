12) AMD Bible Reading WordPress Plugin

Here’s a great little Bible reading plugin for WordPress. This plugin gives you the power to easily include a daily Bible reading passage, a morning and evening devotional, random verses, most read verses, Christian life essential verses, and much more directly into your WordPress posts and pages. It’s easy to install and easy to use. Just look in WordPress for the AMD Bible Reading plugin. Give it a try! (Thanks Anthony!)

