We have to make this decision by June 16th. Time’s a wasting. We began the quest with the item…
http://www.brigada.org/2017/05/21_20397
asking — should we prep a new Wall of Unreached Peoples by geography, then ask people to try to sleuth out the unreached within that zone? … or should we follow the more conventional (of late) unreached people group approach, scouting out the geography of the groups based on ethnolinguistic lines first, letting the ethnography speak to geography?
Put a different way: For prayer, mobilization, and strategy planning purposes in 2017, would you rather see UPG’s or map zones? We thought the answer would be simple but… wow… some really great minds have jumped in and, now, we don’t know *what* to do. But this decision (which we’ve been putting off for long enough) has to be made by end of day June 16th, 2017. Would you please visit the link above, read through (or at least scan through) the comments, then give your opinion? We’ll try to begin tangible layout work and order parts (thousands of dollars of parts; so we want to get this right) by the end of the week. Please help us make a good decision. Thanks in advance. To participate, just click “Comment” following the web version of this item. To see a picture of past Wall of Unreached Peoples in use, visit, for example,
3 Responses to 14) The Last Bit: Please Help us Design a New “Wall of the Unreached”
laura 2017/06/15
either way will be helpful to us.
we are trying to find the upgs where our trainers are and we are trying to find upgs that link to other upgs where we have trained.
i think updated knowledge in this is key to making upgs to be rpgs!
Thanks for your efforts and resources.
Ted Bjorem 2017/06/15
Personally i’m geo oriented. But as I think about it, I’d love to know where other large concentrations of a group are – the Karen people one example.
Peter 2017/06/15
Sometimes people group localities are larger than Omega zones, and sometimes Omega Zones are larger than people groups. The smaller of the two in any situation should be better for assessing coverage. Of course neither is small enough for the purpose of finding any one lost sheep: the lost sheep will always come down to a shepherd who personally knows his sheep.
As far as your decision goes between a prayer wall of Peoples or of Zones, you can’t lose: either approach can bring clarity by summarizing a global task; and either one will need drilling down within it to smaller groups and then to individuals who are ultimately known by name to a shepherd.
And maybe you could supplement your choice with an inexpensive option as well. We once printed out the JP list, one people group per line, on a strip of 36 pages of continuous computer paper, sorted by percent evangelized and hung it using a cherry picker from the ceiling of a conference hall. If people on the ground could see the group they were praying for they then looked up to see how many groups were even less evangelized.