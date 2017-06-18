2) The Culture Test: It might help you Sort out Life

Many people have taken individual “person”ality tests like Myer-Briggs or DISC. But have you taken a “group”ality test to measure your cultural orientation? TheCultureTest.com is a free and simple online quiz for learning your primary culture type (e.g. guilt, shame, or fear). Without a basic awareness of culture types, we assume that everyone thinks like us and then fail to anticipate cultural collisions. TheCultureTest.com is ideal for preparing short-term teams, pre-field training, and even on-field research. The 5-minute quiz is 25 easy questions, and results are emailed immediately to your inbox.

http://TheCultureTest.com

2 Responses to 2) The Culture Test: It might help you Sort out Life

  1. Gretchen 2017/06/22 Reply

    The Cultural Map by Erin Meyer is also very insightful on cultural differences by country. http://www.erinmeyer.com

  2. Melissa Hawley 2017/06/27 Reply

    We find this test so intriguing and potentially useful that we’re going to try it this August when we train our new interns for StoryRunners. I’d be interested to hear how anyone else is using it.

