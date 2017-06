This is an evangelistic tool that was developed by All Nations Gospel Publishers in South Africa. It is one of the most requested evangelistic tools in Africa and Asia. The booklet explaining the Heart of Man chart may be printed off the website here.

http://www.angp.org/material/heart-book/

Cornerstone World Challenge also sells something called the Heart of Raju chart in India in some of the languages of India.

http://www.heartofmanchart.org