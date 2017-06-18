The Yunami App encourages spiritual growth with Swahili content.
- 2017/06/18 — Brigada Today
- 1) Want to Help Cross-Cultural Workers Better Care for Each Other?
- 2) The Culture Test: It might help you Sort out Life
- 3) Heart of Man Chart
- 4) Could Your Ministry Use Free Resources In Swahili Or Spanish?
- 5) Missionary Furlough Vehicles
- 6) Learn how to Share the Gospel Through Agriculture
- 7) Now, Get Help from Above in Building your Scripture app
- 8) Gravity Scan Will Analyze Your Web Page for Vulnerabilities
- 9) Suppose you Wanted to Learn to Speak Somali
- 10) Poll: How Much Life Insurance Does Your Church/Org Recommend?
- 11) “Finishing the Task” Forms Networks to Finish the Task
- 12) Zume Project Has Already Launched 600 Training Groups
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) The Last Bit: Finally Getting Omega Zones
One Response to 4) Could Your Ministry Use Free Resources In Swahili Or Spanish?
Dee Ann Miller 2017/06/22
The link for the Spanish materials is
http://gnpi.org/app/vida