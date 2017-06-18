Here’s a great resource page for missionaries, featuring various ministries and organizations that help to provide vehicles for missionaries on furlough/deputation. It’s organized by USA State with brief descriptions of cost and policies to make it easy to find exactly what you are looking for.

