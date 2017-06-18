10) Poll: How Much Life Insurance Does Your Church/Org Recommend?

Some organizations are still requiring just $25,000 in term life. Is this amount sufficient in your opinion (to repatriate and/or bury a worker)? How much does your church or org recommend/require? Is there one go-to agency, well equipped to handle international policies and claims, which stands out beyond all others? At least one agent with international experience has already risen to the top. John Harrill comes highly recommended.
John Harrill
28632 Roadside Drive, Suite 240A
Agoura Hills,CA 91301
Mobile: (805) 256-4821
Office: (818) 964-0400
Fax: (818) 964-0400
johnharrilltfaconnectcom
Do you have experience with others?
Mark Sneed 2017/06/22
MissionTripInsurance.com specializes in international health and life insurance for missionaries worldwide. Term life plans are available for individuals as well as groups. Most international travel medical and expatriate plans have at least $50,000 of coverage for return of remains.