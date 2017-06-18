10) Poll: How Much Life Insurance Does Your Church/Org Recommend?

Some organizations are still requiring just $25,000 in term life. Is this amount sufficient in your opinion (to repatriate and/or bury a worker)? How much does your church or org recommend/require? Is there one go-to agency, well equipped to handle international policies and claims, which stands out beyond all others? At least one agent with international experience has already risen to the top. John Harrill comes highly recommended.

Do you have experience with others?