11) “Finishing the Task” Forms Networks to Finish the Task

If you’re looking to form a network to enact a national or regional strategy to complete the Great Commission among a particular people group or region, we can’t think of a conference with more momentum than Finishing the Task.

http://www.finishingthetask.com/

Their end-of-year conference, scheduled for December 5-7 at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California, will draw (just as it does every year) the best collection of data specialists, implementers, coaches, and on-field practitioners. It’s probably the most economical and efficient way to get a full education in embracing a full strategy toward reaching an unengaged unreached people group. Don’t miss it.