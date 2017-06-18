12) Zume Project Has Already Launched 600 Training Groups

We’re pumped about Zume. In the short time since it first launched on Feb. 14 (2017), the online training curriculum has enabled trainees to launch over 600 training groups. Primarily focused on the USA in its first iteration, Zume will soon roll out translated training packages in 34 languages. Although primarily aimed (again) at the USA, the truth is, at this point, Zume will allow focused training among hundreds of millions in cross-cultural settings everywhere. But the real payout will come in Phase 3, when Zume focuses on district-level outreaches (to populations of 50,000 or so) in strategic and intentional initiatives all over the world. When we get to Phase 3, we will finally see a proactive Great Commission focus for every last village on the planet. Will you speak Zume by then?

https://zumeproject.com/

Might as well learn it now.