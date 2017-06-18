14) The Last Bit: Finally Getting Omega Zones

Boy. We can’t remember when it was any harder to capture a new mobilization tool. But the truth is, understanding and valuing Omega Zones was probably the hardest battle for us since getting the unreached people group concept in the late 1970’s. Omega Zones were created to make the task of completing the Great Commission more manageable. When looking at countries, there’s not enough detail to target people’s specific needs. When looking at cities, the task is too large and overwhelming. Unreached people groups will work, but there’s nothing geographical that is inherent in people group thinking. The Omega Zone framework helps aggregate the small details without losing them. The strategy is intentional about creating 4000 Omega Zones (thus the name, “4K mapping”). Researchers have designed Omega Zones so that, among Christians, the population averages around 9 million per zone. In areas that are *largely* (but not all) Christian, they intentionally bring that population down to 6 million or so. Among unreached people groups and in unengaged areas, they hold each Omega Zone to 3 million or so. So researchers have determined the shape and borders of each Omega Zone according to 3 dimensions – population, existing geopolitical divisions, and reachedness. The strategy is designed to serve anyone called to participate in reaching the world with the gospel. It is designed to provide strategically relevant information to everyone from the individual responding to a call to missions organizations and denominations planning large-scale strategic initiatives. Omega Zones provide a framework and a support in taking the gospel to all people, to all places and into all spheres of all societies. How? Through…

*** Research: collecting, using, uploading, downloading research for Omega Zones according to your ministry focus

*** Tracking: using mapping software to plot locations of both long-term and short- term ministry activities throughout the world

*** Prayer: through maps and descriptions, you can pray in greater detail than ever before for these locations around the world!

*** Strategize and Mobilize: by simply using the Omega Zone concept as a primary framework for organizational strategy, you will have a better idea of how to manage people and resources on your team and in your ministry

*** Training: Using 4K framework data, your training can be customized to a greater level of geographic granularity than every before. In fact, the Zume Project planning team is using the Omega Zone concept as a framework to develop sub-zones at a district level, which will result in population groupings of 50,000 among the unreached, 100,000 among reached (but nominally Christian) areas, and 150,000 among reached areas. This will result in 60,000 or so blocks for focused and strategic planning.

We’re starting to “get” Omega Zones.