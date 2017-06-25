5) Is Your Computer Protected Against this New Ransomware?

On June 27th, Microsoft began detecting a new malware called Petya ransomware. It’s said to be more dangerous than “Wannacry.” Learn more at . . .

https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/mmpc/2017/06/27/new-ransomware-old-techniques-petya-adds-worm-capabilities/

Fortunately, anyone running Windows Defender and Norton Security is already protected from this new variant, which uses the Eternal Blue exploit in Windows computers.