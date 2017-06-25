Thanks to Gretchen for recommending to us recently a book called, “The Culture Map,” by Erin Meyer. It reportedly provides a new way forward, with vital insights for working effectively and sensitively with one’s counterparts cross-culturally. Learn more at . . .
(Thanks Gretchen!)
One Response to 9) The Culture Map (Book) Might Unlock Cultural Clashes
Vicki 2017/07/05
This is a great book and an easy read! Although it was written for international business people, I found it quite helpful and have recommended it to missionaries as well.