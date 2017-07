Wow – what a great treasure trove of mentoring and “thought” videos! See the growing collection at . . .

https://www.youtube.com/user/globalcast/videos

They’re relevant, current, and thought-provoking. They apply all kinds of up-to-date concepts to missions mobilization. And they’re all FREE! Thanks to Bevin and anyone else who has made possible these Globalcast mentoring spots!

Here’s a sample: