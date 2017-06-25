14) The Last Bit: How to Combine CHE with DMM?

Many of us have fallen in love with DMM (Disciple Making Movement principles and strategies)… and others have invested heavily in CHE (Community Health Evangelism). But how would one effectively marry the two — and what are some of the issues in trying to do both at once?

For a brief intro to CHE, visit…

https://www.chenetwork.org/trainingall.php?Filter=TOT%201

and take a course somewhere. Perhaps the TOT1 course is the “standard.”

For a brief intro to DMM, visit…

http://www.missionfrontiers.org/issue/article/t4t-or-dmm-dbs-only-god-can-start-a-church-planting-movement-part-1-of-2

or

http://www.MoreDisciples.com

See, for example, …

http://moredisciples.com/2015/12/this-amazing-journey/

But it feels like we need much more thought and attention given to this subject — especially since CHE just might be one of the most highly-respected approaches in missions today… and DMM might be one of the most popular evangelistic approaches. Right? So how would YOU go about trying to 'merge' the two???