2017/07/02 — Brigada Today

Compiled/Edited by Doug Lucas and Tina McCormick, Team Expansion
Brigada online has more graphics and links at http://www.brigada.org
In this issue…
1) Slovak and Czech Christian Resources Directory
2) How to Find the Bible in Over 1500 Languages.
3) Catch This Free Webinar on Forgiveness
4) Native American Resources
5) Pick up a Free eBook, “The Call of the Knowledge Steward”
6) POLAND Ajmera Haven Retreat 2017
7) Scripture Prayers for Unreached Peoples (Eng., Russian, Ukrainian)
8) Hear How Churches and Individuals are Shifting Resources
9) Simply Mobilizing and Kairos USA are Offering a New Course
10) Take Home a Free eBook, “Self-Care Plan for Global Workers”
11) Hats off to the Folks at 4KWorldMap.com
12) Still Amazed by Clipmate
13) We’re Grateful for…
14) The Last Bit: Have You Checked out Google’s Products Lately?
15) Closing Stuff
Recent Comments…