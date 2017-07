If there is a Refugee, International student or a immigrant in your life, and you would like to help them find the Bible. Check out

http://www.ScriptureEarth.org

You can search by country or language — and find 1500 language resources. Seriously. A woman teaches a Bible study to a group of Kareni women, before they read it in English she goes to ScriptureEarth and plays it in their language. It really helps them understand what they are learning in English and the Scriptures.