Global Mapping is officially closed — but for a limited time (for as long as a year?), catch this Jon Hirst book in PDF or eBook format. It’s like GMI’s last gift back to you! Thanks Jon. And thanks to everyone at GMI. While you’re at it, check out their legacy website, which, like we said, they hope to keep active for a year:
Empower Brigada:
Get Brigada via email
The Latest Brigada…
- 2017/07/02 — Brigada Today
- 1) Slovak and Czech Christian Resources Directory
- 2) How to Find the Bible in Over 1500 Languages.
- 3) Catch This Free Webinar on Forgiveness
- 4) Native American Resources
- 5) Pick up a Free eBook, “The Call of the Knowledge Steward”
- 6) POLAND Ajmera Haven Retreat 2017
- 7) Scripture Prayers for Unreached Peoples (Eng., Russian, Ukrainian)
- 8) Hear How Churches and Individuals are Shifting Resources
- 9) Simply Mobilizing and Kairos USA are Offering a New Course
- 10) Take Home a Free eBook, “Self-Care Plan for Global Workers”
- 11) Hats off to the Folks at 4KWorldMap.com
- 12) Still Amazed by Clipmate
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) The Last Bit: Have You Checked out Google’s Products Lately?
- 15-Subscription Information
Tag Cloud
BackPage bible lessons book Books China church planting Closing stuff conference Cool Tools Donate evangelism free Insurance Internet evangelism Islam Kids language learning Media Member Care Mobilization online courses Opportunities orality Phone Prayer raising support resources Retreat Security Short-term missions Software Sponsor storytelling Table of Contents Teach overseas technology tentmaking TESL TESOL thanks training Travel Unreached Peoples video web services
Search Archives by Week
… by Month
Recent Comments…
- ailsa Barker on 5) Pick up a Free eBook, “The Call of the Knowledge Steward”
- ailsa Barker on 5) Pick up a Free eBook, “The Call of the Knowledge Steward”
- Janice Reid on 8) Hear How Churches and Individuals are Shifting Resources
- David King on 12) Still Amazed by Clipmate
- Vicki on 9) The Culture Map (Book) Might Unlock Cultural Clashes
- Tim Brown/visionSynergy on 14) The Last Bit: How to Combine CHE with DMM?
- Editor on 14) The Last Bit: How to Combine CHE with DMM?
- Editor on 14) The Last Bit: How to Combine CHE with DMM?
- Allen on 14) The Last Bit: How to Combine CHE with DMM?
- BobAchgill on 8) Suppose You Wanted to Learn to Speak Somali. One Person’s Answer:
- BobAchgill on 8) Suppose You Wanted to Learn to Speak Somali. One Person’s Answer:
- laura on 8) Suppose You Wanted to Learn to Speak Somali. One Person’s Answer:
- Tim Brown on 14) The Last Bit: How to Combine CHE with DMM?
- Charles Cherry on 5) Is Your Computer Protected Against this New Ransomware?
- Sandy on 6) What’s the Best VPN for the Money?
Brigada feed
- 2017/07/02 — Brigada Today
- 1) Slovak and Czech Christian Resources Directory
- 2) How to Find the Bible in Over 1500 Languages.
- 3) Catch This Free Webinar on Forgiveness
- 4) Native American Resources
- 5) Pick up a Free eBook, “The Call of the Knowledge Steward”
- 6) POLAND Ajmera Haven Retreat 2017
- 7) Scripture Prayers for Unreached Peoples (Eng., Russian, Ukrainian)
- 8) Hear How Churches and Individuals are Shifting Resources
- 9) Simply Mobilizing and Kairos USA are Offering a New Course
- 10) Take Home a Free eBook, “Self-Care Plan for Global Workers”
- 11) Hats off to the Folks at 4KWorldMap.com
- 12) Still Amazed by Clipmate
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) The Last Bit: Have You Checked out Google’s Products Lately?
2 Responses to 5) Pick up a Free eBook, “The Call of the Knowledge Steward”
ailsa Barker 2017/07/06
interested in Hist’s helpful ideas
ailsa Barker 2017/07/06
Interested in Hirst’s helpful ideas