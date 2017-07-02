8) Hear How Churches and Individuals are Shifting Resources

Jon Hirst, outgoing President and CEO of GMI, has participated in a really cool Christianity Today article about GMI’s closure — and how churches and individuals are redirecting some of their support from service ministries to field destinations. What’s your thought about this shift? Please jot your opinion in “Comment” box immediately following the web version of this item. Thanks! (And thanks to those who made the site possible!)

http://www.christianitytoday.com/ct/2017/july-august/are-evangelicals-donating-too-directly-missions-gmi.html

One Response to 8) Hear How Churches and Individuals are Shifting Resources

  1. Janice Reid 2017/07/05 Reply

    The article looks interesting, but CT only permits a few paragraphs to be read unless you’re a subscriber.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Please enter your name, email and a comment.