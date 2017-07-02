Jon Hirst, outgoing President and CEO of GMI, has participated in a really cool Christianity Today article about GMI’s closure — and how churches and individuals are redirecting some of their support from service ministries to field destinations. What’s your thought about this shift? Please jot your opinion in “Comment” box immediately following the web version of this item. Thanks! (And thanks to those who made the site possible!)
http://www.christianitytoday.com/ct/2017/july-august/are-evangelicals-donating-too-directly-missions-gmi.html
One Response to 8) Hear How Churches and Individuals are Shifting Resources
Janice Reid 2017/07/05
The article looks interesting, but CT only permits a few paragraphs to be read unless you’re a subscriber.