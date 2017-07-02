12) Still Amazed by Clipmate

We’ve been using this little utility for a decade. It helps you copy and paste like a Pro AND it’s extremely affordable too (the best $34.95 you’ll ever spend). It essentially gives you an unending clipboard — along with protected folders of clipped items you want to save. Use it also to “clean up” clipped items (e.g., remove unwanted carriage returns or stray formatting characters added by word processors like Word). You can even stitch together multiple clipboard items and a whole lot more. Learn more at…

http://www.thornsoft.com/

Highly recommended.