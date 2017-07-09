1) ICTA To Offer Computer Security (like Anti-Virus, Anti-Spam)

The International Christian Technologists’ Association (ICTA) is gearing up to offer beefed-up computer security that will help in multiple ways. Anchored in Webroot, their product will cost something like $30 for a 3-year contract and will protect machines of all kinds from ransomware and malware. Learn more about ICTA at…

http://sltynet.net

Use the contact form there to let them know you’re interested in getting in on the group.