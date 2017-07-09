1) ICTA To Offer Computer Security (like Anti-Virus, Anti-Spam)

The International Christian Technologists’ Association (ICTA) is gearing up to offer beefed-up computer security that will help in multiple ways. Anchored in Webroot, their product will cost something like $30 for a 3-year contract and will protect machines of all kinds from ransomware and malware. Learn more about ICTA at…
Use the contact form there to let them know you’re interested in getting in on the group.
