1) ICTA To Offer Computer Security (like Anti-Virus, Anti-Spam)

The International Christian Technologists’ Association (ICTA) is gearing up to offer beefed-up computer security that will help in multiple ways. Anchored in Webroot, their product will cost something like $30 for a 3-year contract and will protect machines of all kinds from ransomware and malware. Learn more about ICTA at…

http://sltynet.net

Use the contact form there to let them know you’re interested in getting in on the group.

One Response to 1) ICTA To Offer Computer Security (like Anti-Virus, Anti-Spam)

  1. Roxann 2017/07/13 Reply

    Praise God! Love hearing this and excited for your work to continue!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Please enter your name, email and a comment.