10) Still Enthralled with This Video on the Global Sovereignty of God

I keep going back to it again and again. Just used it again yesterday and, by the time it ended, you could have heard a pin drop.

http://www.prayercast.com/you-reign.html

It set the tone for my entire talk (with 22 new missionary recruits) AND when the evaluation forms were turned in at the end of the day, some of the recruits were STILL gripped by it. Something about knowing that God is still sovereign, in the face of all life’s difficulties and everything that Satan throws our way — something about that gives us strength. Highly recommended. Can’t believe they give away the high res download. Bless them.