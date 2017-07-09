12) We’re on the Hunt for the Best Jail Ministry Resources

Got any? We’ve found…
http://www.rescuednotarrested.org/
And this ministry looks awesome. But we’re trying to dig as deeply as we can. Where can we find great guidance for visiting inmates, helping them transition to the outside world when they’re released, helping them with reentry counseling, helping them find good jobs and great small groups that will facilitate close walks and bold witness for Christ. Got any leads?
Jaime Chambers 2017/07/13
The Awana Lifeline program (Malachi Dads and Hannah’s Gift) have changed many lives for the better.
John Walton 2017/07/13
Didn’t know Awana was in prison ministry? The Malachi Dad’s ministry of Awana–helping dad’s become fathers once again from behind bars. Check out Awana Lifeline at AwanaLifeline dot org.
Ken Westerman 2017/07/13
Prison Discipleship Resources
http://www.missionaryresources.com/prisondiscipleship.html
Prisoner Outreach Resources
http://www.missionaryresources.com/prison_ministry_resources.html
Mark Hooper 2017/07/13
Try New Life Behavior Ministries. They have a curriculum successfully used in jail ministries and in many countries. It was officially adopted by the state of Texas legislature for use in prisons. It fits very well with a DMM style approach, with emphasis on discovery, obedience, and transformation in community of other believers.
see http://www.nlbm.org for more information.
Mike Manna 2017/07/13
Youth for Christ’s Juvenile Justice Ministry is probably the largest ministry with teens in prison. Our website has lots of resources or you can try and contact your local Youth for Christ for more info. The website is http://www.yfc.net/jjm .
Lori 2017/07/13
One of the best resources is found at emmauscourses.org. They have resources for jail ministry that are being used all over the world. They also have bible course books in many languages. Prison courses are designed to be allowed in the jails. Highly recommend this resource. Great customer service
Sondra Wayman 2017/07/13
Woodmen Valley Chapel’s Pridon Ministry, Colorado Springs, CO under Pastor Howie Close
Danielle 2017/07/13
CHARM Prison Ministry and Union Baptist Association, both in Houston, have a wealth of knowledge on church planting in prison ministry and re-entry.
Nancy Riegert 2017/07/14
The American Bible society has a great resource. It is The Trauma Healing Institute course called Healing the Wounds of Trauma. I know of several prisons using this material. It is being used globally in many different settings.
Jen 2017/07/18
70 Time 7 Life Recovery has been really successful in our area with re-entry and employment.
http://www.70x7liferecovery.org/