14) The Last Bit: Help me Understand the Running of the Bulls thing

Please. Someone. Help me understand this deal in Pamplona. I’m pretty sure there’s something culturally here that I’m just not getting.

http://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/wireStory/spains-running-bulls-injured-day-pamplona-48582840

We know that there were six injured today in the sixth running. Why do grown men willingly DO this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uj6KQvNQHeo

I have a great friend who participated this week. I’m sooooooo looking forward to getting inside his mind when (if?) he comes back. The great thing is, he’s so given to missions. So maybe it’s an adventure thing. If so, we should have *thousands* of willing workers lining up to do cross-cultural work (because missions is so *HARD*!). If you have a theory about why people take part in the Running of the Bulls… and how we might capture that same sense of adventure in recruiting people for missions, please click comment after the web version of this item. Thanks.