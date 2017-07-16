This is a book about Jeff Mills, a hardened British soldier whose life was dramatically changed by God, who ended up on the mission field in drug-ridden and corrupt Guatemala. Despite a tragic accident whilst in Guatemala, ending up in 15 major ops, he still planted churches, also in India in between each operation! This is a book to encourage would-be missionaries.
2017/07/16 — Brigada Today
- 1) Fire In My Bones -A Missionary Story
- 2) How to Help a Near Neighbor “Reached” People Group Reach a UPG?
- 3) What Are You Hearing About the Training at Radius International?
- 4) Social Media Strategy Course Offering from MMU
- 5) Hindu World Prayer Focus
- 6) Awana Lifeline Gives Hope to the Hopeless Behind Bars
- 7) Get Equipped for Business as Mission
- 8) Reaching Refugees, Immigrants, and UPGs living among us in the U.S.
- 9) So is This Net Neutrality Thing for Real?
- 10) “ARM” Offers a Hand to Those Behind Bars
- 11) We Just Love LeRoy Eims’ Stuff: Here’s a Treasure Trove
- 12) How Does Your Org or Church Find Retreat Space?
- 13) We’re Grateful to…
- 14) The Last Bit: How do You Train New Believers?
Subscription Information
Brigada feed
4 Responses to 1) Fire In My Bones -A Missionary Story
Jim 2017/07/20
Found no way to order the book; Google didn’t find it.
Jeff 2017/07/21
It can be ordered on amazon.com Just type in Fire in my Bones Jeff G Mills. OR go to my website and you wil see my book there.
Many blessings
Jeff Mills
Jeff 2017/07/21
http://www.finalharvestministries.com
Jeff 2017/07/21
Sorrry, I forgot to give my website http://www.finalharvestministries.net or go to amazon.com