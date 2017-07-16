1) Fire In My Bones -A Missionary Story

This is a book about Jeff Mills, a hardened British soldier whose life was dramatically changed by God, who ended up on the mission field in drug-ridden and corrupt Guatemala. Despite a tragic accident whilst in Guatemala, ending up in 15 major ops, he still planted churches, also in India in between each operation! This is a book to encourage would-be missionaries.

  1. Jim 2017/07/20 Reply

    Found no way to order the book; Google didn’t find it.

  2. Jeff 2017/07/21 Reply

    Sorrry, I forgot to give my website http://www.finalharvestministries.net or go to amazon.com

