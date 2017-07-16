2) How to Help a Near Neighbor “Reached” People Group Reach a UPG?

Suppose, like our friend in China, you wanted to mobilize your people group in China to reach out to a minority people group, also in China? How would you get started? How would you connect your city with that minority unreached people group? How would you coach them? We’re familiar with the resources at…

http://www.U4theU.com/pace

and at…

https://kingdom.training/

(The latter site is designed to help you learn to use media to accelerate disciple making movements. The U4theU site is designed to help you pull together a network or project to stick with that vision over the long haul. Both are stellar.) But what resource(s) would you recommend? Please click “Comment” after this item on the web. Thanks for your help!