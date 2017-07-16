Why do we give soooooo much focus on 30 Days of Prayer for the Muslim World, then we don’t lift a finger for Hindus? I’m not sure. Maybe we’ve just never listened to the need? Take a moment and visit…

https://www.worldchristian.com/productdetails.php?product_id=37563

Please. These Hindu World prayer focus booklets ship in late July. That’s soon. The campaign lasts for 15 days, Oct. 8-22. Please act now. Thanks.