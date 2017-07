Awana Lifeline (yes, the same Awana as the kids ministry) is active in 66 prisons in the U.S. and 8 countries. Check out Malachi Dads program for dads and Hannah’s Gift for moms, both revitalizing their God-given role as parents, even from prison. Awana Lifeline works in partnership with local ministries. Visit them at

http://www.AwanaLifeline.org

For the international program, write Daniel Bostrom, at Danielb Awana org .

Watch a video here: