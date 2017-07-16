7) Get Equipped for Business as Mission

The upcoming BAM Conference in Dallas is the meeting place for those interested or engaged in business as mission. They have special breakouts and sessions for mission agency leaders and workers who are involved with the challenge of fruitfully integrating business and mission. The dates are September 15-17. Register soon for Early Bird rate — which ends August 8. Learn more at…

http://bamconference.com/

